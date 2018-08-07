Rollover Accident Claims Life of Wichita Falls Father, Well-Known Local DJ

The man who was involved in a rollover accident in Wichita Falls on Monday, July 30 has passed away.

According to police, 32-year-old Felipe Castillo sustained life-threatening injuries when he was ejected from his SUV after hitting a curb and flipping several times on Kemp Blvd. near the State Hospital. Castillo was rushed to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury and fractured eye sockets, jaw, clavicle, rib, femur and kneecap.

Despite several surgeries and doctors' best efforts, Castillo was unable to recover from his injuries. "Heaven has gained an angel today as Felipe Antonio Castillo Ramos was pronounced dead at 7:20 pm on August 6th, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.," Felipe's aunt Alejandra Castillo wrote in an update on his GoFundMe page.

Felipe Castillo was a father of two young girls and a popular local DJ known as DjFlipC. Friends and family describe Castillo as having a friendly personality with a constant smile on his face. "He is the life of the party and is a very happy and funny person. He has always fought for his life and has done everything for his two girls," the GoFundMe page says.

Visitation and funeral arrangments are pending.