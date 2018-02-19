Fergie is now apologizing after the criticism she received for her national anthem performance at last night's NBA All-Star game, but asserts her intentions (and efforts) were good-natured.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," the “M.I.L.F. $” singer told TMZ exclusively on Monday (February 19) in response to the uproar regarding her unfortunate rendition of the patriotic anthem. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

On Sunday night (February 18), the 42-year-old was set to deliver “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Los Angeles Staples Center, where fans and audience members alike waited in anticipation of the 42-year-old musician's vocal tribute to honor our nation.

However, the "Big Girls Don't Cry" entertainer astonished listeners with a less-than-typical version of the national anthem, which was unexpectedly marred by an array of off-key riffs and jazzy components that varied from the original that many have known and enjoyed over the years.

Some spectators were spotted cracking smiles and laughs as the cameras panned from the crowd to players on the basketball court, many of whom could not resist chuckling at Fergie's take on the celebratory song.

And by many, we also mean the entire world — including those who made a mockery of the performer's efforts on Twitter.

"Colin Kaepernick just told #fergie don't disrespect the anthem like that #NBAAllStar2018," wrote one user. "Fergie's national anthem finished 30 minutes ago and I still haven't recovered. A part of me will never be the same," chimed another.

Other users tweeted their disappointment with more, meme-worthy responses.

Notwithstanding all the resentment the former Black Eyed Peas caroler suffered at the hands of her social media critics, another fellow pop chanteuse seemed to come to her defense.

Just moments after the botched appearance, Mariah Carey returned the following words of comfort after Fergie's lowlight: "Darling, nobody needs to listen to that!"