Fight Ensues Over Christmas Carolers in Wichita Falls

Not everyone is in the Christmas spirit yet.

Around 7pm Thursday, Dec. 22, Wichita Falls police were dispatched to the Delbert’s Laundry and Cleaners on ninth street. Two men were found at the scene having an argument. Officers had to separate the two. The victim stated that 25-year-old Jeremy McClendon became upset with him because he was watching some nearby children singing Christmas carols.

Jeremy McClendon (WFPD)

The argument escalated to the point that McClendon pulled out a handgun. Turns out it was actually a BB gun, but it was shaped exactly like a handgun. McClendon pointed the BB gun at the victim and asked him if he wanted to fight. The victim was shot in the chest twice with the BB gun.

Officers were able to recover an air pistol from the scene that looked similar to a real semi-automatic handgun. McClendon was arrested and transported to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with aggravated assault. McClendon also had several outstanding warrants that were served.

The victim did not suffer any injuries from the assault.