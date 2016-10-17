‘Find My iPhone’ App Leads Wichita Falls Police to Burglar’s House

They basically left a bread trail right to their house.

This past Saturday, Wichita Falls Police responded to a burglary in 2900 block of Shepherd Glen. The residents told police someone broke into their car that was parked out front. The thieves were able to access the garage and get into another vehicle that was parked in there.

Several items were stolen including credit cards, sunglasses, purses, jewelry and computers. Thankfully, the computer was an Apple product and it had the 'Find my Device' app. Which most people use if they left their phone somewhere. Police got a GPS signal on the computer and it took them to 3100 block of Barrett Place.

Police were able to serve a search warrant for the address on Barrett Place at which time they located several of the victim’s stolen property. Officers spoke to 31-year-old Kyle Lunger and 24-year-old Stephany Baxter who were at the residence. Lunger admitted to breaking into the two vehicles and taking the property. Officers also located 8.9 gram of methamphetamine during the course of the search.

Lunger was arrested and transported to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance. Baxter had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. She was also transported to jail where she was charged for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.