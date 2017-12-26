DENTON, Texas (AP) — Several businesses have sustained damage in a four-alarm fire that struck a historic downtown square in North Texas.

The fire in downtown Denton appears to have begun early Tuesday in a building that houses a market selling vintage items and other collectibles. The building is across the street from the historic courthouse at the center of the square.

A portion of the building's roof collapsed and adjacent structures also sustained damage. It's not immediately clear how the fire started. There were no reports of injuries but one firefighter was treated for dehydration.