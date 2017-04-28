Watch Brave Firefighter Save Suicidal Woman on Balcony

Not all heroes wear capes.

Check out this breathtaking video of a fireman saving the life of a suicidal woman on a balcony with a perfectly-times dropkick that pushed her back inside.

Details behind the incident are sketchy, but Britain's Daily Mail reports it may have taken place in Korea.

Video of the daring rescue is written in Korean and has been viewed more than a million times, lending credence to that theory. The description of the video provides only a small clue what happened: "I did not shoot this. It was the first time I posted it on YouTube. I respect you. Firefighter."