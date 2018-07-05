Watch the Amazing Fireworks Show From 4th in the Falls!

2018 4th in the Falls Photo Gallery

The 4th in the Falls Independence Day celebration at the MPEC in Wichita Falls was one to remember this year!

There was great live music from Hanna Belle Lecter, AA Bottom, and Sean McConnell, bounce houses and more for the kids, misting tents too cool you off, plenty of delicious food and cold beverages to choose from, and our 'Oh Say Can You Sing' contest winner Joshua Hayter delivered an amazing rendition of our National Anthem -- as expected.

The atmosphere and energy of the event were phenomenal and there was even a marriage proposal! (she said yes!) Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

Marriage proposal at 4th in the Falls (Credit: Stacy Gellner/Townsquare Media)

Closing out the fun-filled, family-friendly 4th of July party was one of the best fireworks displays we've seen in years! Hat tip and a high five to Spectra and the City of Wichita Falls for a job very well done!

Check out the video footage of the fireworks show recorded live on the 92.9 NiN Facebook page below: