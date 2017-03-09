Five-Year-Old Oklahoma Girl Becomes Youngest Ever to Qualify for National Spelling Bee

This little girl is going places.

This past Saturday little Edith Fuller competed in the Oklahoma Green Country Regional Spelling Bee. Edith was able to qualify after thirty-seven words the final one being, 'jnana'. Edith will be attending the Scripps National Spelling Bee and she is the youngest to ever make it.

'I feel thankful,” Edith said after nailing the competition. Edith's mother calls her daughter 'very bright' and in my opinion that's an understatement. “We were amazed to find that she really has a knack for spelling and can remember words that she’s seen or heard very easily,” she told KJRH. Edith beat out fifty other kids from across the state of Oklahoma.

“We congratulate Edith Fuller on her impressive performance at her regional bee in Tulsa,” Valerie Miller, spokesperson for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, tells PEOPLE via email. “We celebrate her accomplishment along with the rest of the country… Edith creates even more awareness about our program and our purpose to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives.”