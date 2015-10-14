Flight Attendant Dances With Passenger in Ultimate Customer Service
This flight attendant's feet didn't touch the ground, but it's not because she was flying at 30,000 feet.
Aer Lingus flight attendant Orla O'Brien posted this video of her dancing an Irish jig with a passenger on her Facebook page.
Inflight entertainment at its best!
Posted by Orla O' Brien on Tuesday, October 13, 2015
A band is onboard with them and the other passengers looking on are delighted with the show. After the dance ends, the passenger gives O'Brien a nice hug.
Live entertainment? In the clouds? Who knows, maybe this will catch on.
Let's just hope this didn't happen outside the bathroom. You'd hate to have to see someone interrupt them in order to get inside to do his or her business. And if you think it's hard to squeak by the drink cart, well, this has gotta be a whole heckuva lot tougher.