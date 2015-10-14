This flight attendant's feet didn't touch the ground, but it's not because she was flying at 30,000 feet.

Aer Lingus flight attendant Orla O'Brien posted this video of her dancing an Irish jig with a passenger on her Facebook page.





A band is onboard with them and the other passengers looking on are delighted with the show. After the dance ends, the passenger gives O'Brien a nice hug.

Live entertainment? In the clouds? Who knows, maybe this will catch on.