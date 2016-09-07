This guy knows that all the world's a stage.

Zach Haumesser, a flight attendant with Southwest Airlines, left an impression with passengers when he showed off a litany of his own Looney Tunes impressions while their flight prepared to touch down.

Haumesser, who also works as a puppeteer , unleashed a wide array of beloved voices, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Yosemite Sam and Tweety Bird.

Southwest has a stable of wannabe comedians as flight attendants, as this woman proved back in 2014. Considering how many things can go wrong while flying and that passengers' moods can turn darker than the clouds of a rainstorm the plane has to fly through while being rerouted to Wichita when the flight is headed for St. Louis, having a flight attendant who can add some levity to the moment seems like solid customer service.