Slain Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. Buried at Sea Off Florida Coast

The Texas Tech University police officer who lost his life in the line of duty has been ceremoniously laid to rest.

On October 9 th of 2017, Texas Tech campus police officer Floyd East Jr. was assisting in the booking of a Texas Tech student when he was shot and killed.

The St. Augustine Police Department in St. Augustine, Florida shared information about Officer East, Jr.'s burial wishes on their Facebook page. His body, which was flown to his home in El Paso from Lubbock , was cremated and his ashes fused into a 3,800-pound coral reef ball. This coral reef ball was released Monday morning into the sea.

Ofc. East, Jr. had served five months at Texas Tech prior to his death. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Nineteen-year-old Hollis Alvin Daniels was arrested at his dorm room by Officer East, Jr. and another officer after a welfare check uncovered drug paraphernalia. While being booked at the Texas Tech police headquarters, Daniels shot and killed Officer East, Jr. in an attempt to escape. He later admitted to the crime .

Daniels was arrested after a campus-wide manhunt by the Texas Tech University Police Department and Lubbock Police Department. He's since been indicted for Capital Murder.