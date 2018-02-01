Flu-Related Deaths in Texas Rise to More Than 2,300

It doesn't appear as though the flu season is getting any better. According to a report from WOAI, more than 2,300 flu-related deaths have been reported in Texas since October.

Flu-related deaths throughout the country have dominated headlines and have resulted in an increase in the amount of people seeking a flu shot. This week, a Georgia teenager who initially tested negative for the flu passed away because of the flu.

According to the report from WOAI, a spokesperson with the Texas Department of State Health Services said most of the flu-related deaths in Texas have been those aged 65 and older.