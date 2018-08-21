Forecast For Hotter’N Hell Hundred Looks to be, Well, Hotter Than Hell

It's Tuesday Evening, August 21, 2018, and we are just hours away from folks arriving in Wichita Falls and Texoma to ride in the Hotter'N Hell Hundred on Saturday and enjoy all the other festivities leading up to the big day.

The big question is what will the weather do?

I now have a more refined idea of what we can expect on Saturday and all the days of the Hotter'N Hell Hundred.

First of all, it's going to be hot. How hot, you ask? Well, hot enough to get near a few records for those days, but probably not setting any new records.

Let's take a look at the 'current' weather forecast for all of the days of Hotter 'N Hell (as of Tuesday evening, August 21, 2018).

Events get underway on Thursday, August 23, and continue through Sunday, August 26. Here's the daily forecast with the record high for each day listed:

Thursday, August 23, 2018:

Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 99°-103°.

(Record High: 106°)

Friday, August 24, 2018:

Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 101°-105°.

(Record High: 107°)

Saturday, August 25, 2018:

Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 100°-104°. Wind S 12-17 mph, G20+ mph.

7a Start Time: Mostly clear. Temperature near 77°.

(Record High: 105°)

Sunday, August 26, 2018:

Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 99°-103°.

(Record High: 106°)

As the next couple of days go by the forecast will be refined and produce a more confident result. However, at this point, it doesn't appear that much will change except for the possibility that the high temperatures could increase just a bit each day.

Stay tuned here!

-- Meteorologist Bryan W. Rupp



It's all about the weather and the observations I make as life goes by. It's quite a ride so why not share the stories. - Bryan W. Rupp.

→ Follow Bryan Rupp's Blog

→ Follow Bryan Rupp on Facebook

→ Follow Bryan Rupp on Twitter

