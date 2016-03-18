Forgotten Grandfather Has Saddened the Internet Army

A family's dirty laundry is suddenly a very public matter.

Earlier this week, a young lady named Kelsey Harmon posted this tweet about how her cousins failed to show up at their grandfather's home after he made hamburgers for all of them.

Well, the tweet hit home with thousands of people, who all felt terrible for Papaw.

In the end, Harmon wanted everyone to know that Papaw managed to soldier on and, like any good grandfather, holds no grudges: