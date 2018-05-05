Former CIA Director Blames Russians for Abbott’s Jade Helm Fears

In 2015, Gov. Abbott requested that the Texas State Guard watch over the Jade Helm 15 military exercises in Texas out of fear that the exercise was a cover for then-President Obama to declare Martial Law and take over the state. The fears were ultimately unfounded, and the former director of the CIA says that Russians are in part to blame for the hysteria. Michael Hayden spoke to MSNBC this week, blaming Russian bots and Alt-Right media for inciting the paranoia about the exercises. Hayden also believes that Abbott's response to the Russian misinformation about the exercise bolstered their confidence in affecting the presidential election,