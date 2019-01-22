Former Dallas Cowboy Arrested for DWI After Falling Asleep in a Whataburger Drive-Thru

Let's face it, in the wee hours of the morning, you can see some drunk people at Whataburger. Looks like a former running back went for a late night run and passed out behind the wheel.

Looks like early on Monday morning, McKinney police were called to a Whataburger on West University Drive. A driver was passed out behind the wheel while being in line at the drive-thru. That driver was former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Darren McFadden retired in 2017 from the NFL and he had some success with the Cowboys. You may remember his 2015 season with the team. The season before the Cowboys released Demarco Murray and McFadden came in and rushed for 1,089 yards. The following season the Cowboys would draft Ezekiel Elliot, moving McFadden to backup. He decided to retire in November from the NFL that season.

McFadden now lives in Prosper, Texas. Reports say his home is four miles from where he was arrested. McFadden was released on matching $1,000 personal recognizance bonds for both the DWI and resisting arrest charges.