A Motley County high school teacher was sentenced to over 15 years for the enticement of a 16-year-old student

Forty-eight-year-old Shonna Lynn Calaway (pictured above) was sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor. The former Motley Counter teacher will serve 10 years of supervision afterwards.

In October 2017, Calaway admitted she sent a sexually inappropriate picture to a student while she was a high school teacher. Calaway also admitted that she went with him to a secluded location to have sex with him.