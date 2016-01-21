Former OK City Police Officer Sentenced for Rape and Sexual Assaults

A month after being convicted of 36 counts of rape and sexual assault, a former Oklahoma City police officer has been sentenced to over two centuries in prison.

29-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw was convicted on December 18th of 36 counts of rape and sexual assault of women he targeted while on duty. Holtzclaw reportedly went after women with prior records and threatened to arrest them if they didn't do as he wished. Today, Holtzclaw was sentenced to 263 years in prison for the 36 convictions, four of which were 1st degree rape, which was the suggestion of the convicting jury.

Holtzclaw's attorney, Scott Adams, said that while the sentence wasn't a surprise. Adams filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing or even a new trial, citing a Facebook posting by an Oklahoma City detective that indicated evidence may have been withheld from the defense. However, the motion was denied.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater spoke about the trail, wanting to make it clear that Holtzclaw didn't reflect the Oklahoma City Police Department,

I think people need to realize that this is not a law enforcement officer that committed these crimes. This is a rapist who masqueraded as a law enforcement officer. If he was a true law enforcement officer, he would have upheld his duty to protect these citizens rather than victimize them.

Holtzclaw's sentence will credit him for time already served.

via Wall Street Journal