Former Police Chief Arrested, Charged in Sexual Assault of Man

KAUZ reports that the former Chief of Police in Olney has been arrested and charged with official oppresses ion following an investigation by the Texas Rangers into an alleged sexual assault.

The alleged victim told in investigators that on December 20, 20107, Robert Michael Cross, 34, sexually assaulted him at a movie theater in Wichita Falls. A female witness reportedly confirmed to Texas Rangers investigators that she witnessed the assault, and an arrest warrant was issued for Cross on May 1, 2018. Cross was fired as the interim Olney Chief of Police in March.