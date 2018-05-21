Former Police Chief Arrested, Charged in Sexual Assault of Man
Wichita County Sheriff's Office
KAUZ reports that the former Chief of Police in Olney has been arrested and charged with official oppresses ion following an investigation by the Texas Rangers into an alleged sexual assault.
The alleged victim told in investigators that on December 20, 20107, Robert Michael Cross, 34, sexually assaulted him at a movie theater in Wichita Falls. A female witness reportedly confirmed to Texas Rangers investigators that she witnessed the assault, and an arrest warrant was issued for Cross on May 1, 2018. Cross was fired as the interim Olney Chief of Police in March.
Cross remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Monday afternoon. He is facing five charges out of Young County: two counts of official oppression, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of sexual assault. He is also charged with a single count of sexual assault in Wichita County. His bonds currently total $138,000.