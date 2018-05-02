Former Rider QB J.T. Barrett Signs Deal With New Orleans Saints

Some homegrown talent will be trying to make his way into the NFL this season.

Wichita Falls has been keeping a close eye on Rider graduate J.T. Barrett since 2014. He was the number eleven prospect coming out of Texas in high school. For our state, that is a huge accomplishment in itself. However, what you did in high school won't mean anything if you don't prove it at the next level.

J.T. Barrett would go onto play for one of the premier teams in all of college football, The Ohio State University. His freshmen year started out great for Barrett. He was a potential Heisman trophy winner in his first year as a starter. He, unfortunately, would hurt his knee in the big Ohio State/Michigan game. The Buckeyes would go onto win the National Championship that season with Cardale Jones leading the Buckeyes the rest of the way with Barrett's injury.

Barrett would also be a part of big Fiesta Bowl and Cotton Bowl wins for the Buckeyes. Taking the offensive MVP honor in both of those games. Barrett has also broken several records for the Buckeyes including, most total yards in a season (3,851) and most touchdowns in a season (47) as well as most career passing yards (9,434) and completions (769). Additionally, he has several Big Ten Conference records including most career passing touchdowns (104) and total touchdowns (147) as well as he passed Drew Brees for most career offensive yards with 12,697.

The reason I mention the Drew Brees record is because J.T. Barrett just signed an unrestricted free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints. It is a three-year deal and Barrett will be learning from one of the best in the NFL. With the addition of Barrett, that puts New Orleans with four quarterbacks on their current roster.

Starter Drew Brees, free-agent signee Tom Savage and second-year player Taysom Hill. Barrett was originally invited to the Indianapolis Colts rookie minicamp for a tryout, but with the Saints actually offering him a contract he decided to go with them instead.

I know all of us in Wichita Falls wish Barrett the best. Except when he plays my Dallas Cowboys, can't ever root against them.