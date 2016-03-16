Former Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle Beaten in Prison

Jared Fogle was reportedly attacked by another inmate at Colorado's Englewood prison.

According to TMZ , Steven Nigg, who's serving time on weapons charges, shoved Fogle and then beat him to a pulp:

Nigg...left Fogle with a bloody nose, swollen face and scratches on his neck. Sixty-year-old Nigg was also injured -- a small cut on his left hand from delivering the whuppin'. Prison officials put Nigg in solitary as punishment."

The incident took place on January 29.

So, what led Nigg to blow his stack? TMZ reports he's furious the facility holds a lot of sex offenders and Fogle's presence is the one that caused him to snap.

Fogle's lawyer did not comment on the matter.

Back in November, Fogle, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in jail for child pornography and having sex with minors.