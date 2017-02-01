Former Vernon Teacher Indicted for Improper Relationship With a Student

Seems like we're doing one of these stories every other week now.

Former Vernon middle school social studies teacher Zackery Bloom was placed on administrative leave in November while police were doing an investigation into the allegations of an improper relationship with a student. He put in his resignation this past December. Bloom then turned himself in on the charges.

A complaint was filed about an improper relationship with an eighteen-year-old girl. Police interviewed an 18-year-old female high school student who admitted having sex with Bloom a month before in a Vernon residence. Bloom also admitted to having sex with the student.