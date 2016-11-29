Former Wichita Falls Radio DJ Found Dead in Alabama [UPDATED]
UPDATE:
Sadly, according to family members, Chris Crowder's body was discovered this afternoon (11/29) in a wooded area in Hoover.
Detectives spotted his vehicle in a parking lot and found his body in the nearby woods. No foul play is suspected at this time.
Chris' wife posted the following message to Facebook Tuesday night:
Tonight has been very difficult. It is with a heavy heart that I let everyone know our family was informed this afternoon that my husband, Chris Crowder,has passed away. We appreciate your concern over the last few days.
We are comforted to know he is at peace. Thank you for all your thoughts & prayers for our family during this time.
Memorial services for Chris are pending. We'll post more details as they become available.
Original Story:
A former Wichita Falls radio DJ has been missing from his home in Alabama and police and family members are asking for your help in locating him.
Chris Callaway, real name Christopher Lewis Crowder, was last seen leaving his home in the Hoover, Alabama area on November 11, 2016 and did not return. According to the State of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, his direction of travel was unknown.
Crowder may be driving a Silver 2006 Volvo SX60 with a Tarrant Auto Land drive-off tag. He is described as a 45-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes.
Chris Callaway was the Brand Manager of KNIN in Wichita Falls from 2010-2012. He was heard on-air on 92.9 weekday afternoons from 3-7 during that time. You can see him in the videos below giving a tour of the Texas Blood Institute Wichita Falls Donor Center and surprising a Wichita Falls Kidd's Kids family in 2011.
The Hoover, Alabama Police Department is asking for your help in locating Chris Crowder. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Clint Blackmon at 205-444-7582.