Former Wichita Falls Resident Executed for 2004 Murder

Rosendo Rodriguez III, former Wichita Falls resident also known as the 'Suitcase Killer', was put to death by lethal injection Tuesday night in Huntsville.

In 2008, Rodriguez was found guilty of the 2004 murder of Summer Baldwin and her unborn child and also confessed to the murder of 16-year-old Joanna Rogers, leaving their bodies in a landfill.

Rodriguez tried for a last-minute appeal of his sentence, saying prosecutors withheld information about a lawsuit against the medical examiner. According to the Houston Chronicle, Rodriguez's final appeal was denied less than an hour before his execution.

Prior to being put to death by lethal injection, Rodriguez made a final statement, talking for nearly 7 minutes, never apologizing for his actions, but asked the FBI to investigate the Lubbock County District Attorney and medical examiner. According to Everything Lubbock, Rodriguez's final words were,

With that, Lord into your hands I commend my spirit. I have fought the good fight, I have ran the race. I have accomplished what God intended me to do. Warden, I'm ready to join my Father... Here I go.