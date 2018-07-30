Former WWE Wrestler Brian Christopher Commits Suicide in Jail

Brian Christopher Lawler, former WWE wrestler and son of Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler, died Sunday after committing suicide in a Memphis jail cell.

46-year-old Brian Lawler, best known for his 'Grand Master Sexay' persona as a part of the tag team 'Too Cool', had been an inmate at Hardeman County jail since being arrested for DUI in early July. Lawler, who had a history of legal troubles, was held in the prison in lieu of a $40,000 bond. TMZ reports that Lawler was found hanging in his cell Saturday night and was rushed to a local hospital where he passed away Sunday afternoon.

There were conflicting reports throughout Sunday with several wrestling news sites reporting Lawler's death prior to his passing. Lawler's mother Kay confirmed to TMZ that he has passed away just before 4pm CDT surrounded by his family, including his father and his brother.

Lawler made sporadic appearances in the WWE over the last few years, including an uncomfortable appearance in 2013 where he was used in the feud between his father and fellow commentator Michael Cole, where Lawler and his father publicly discussed Lawler's real-life problems.