Fort Hood Soldier From South Carolina Dies in Iraq

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a soldier from South Carolina who had been stationed in Texas has been killed in Iraq.

The Pentagon said in a news release that 24-year-old Spc. Javion Shavonte Sullivan of Fort Mill died Monday in a noncombat-related incident.

The Defense Department said Sullivan was assigned to the 16th Signal Company, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas. He was taking part in Operation Inherent Resolve, an effort to combat the Islamic State in Iraq.

Sullivan leaves behind his wife Rayven and their 3-year-old daughter Mahogany.

Sullivan's death is under investigation. No other details were immediately released.