Fort Sill’s Summer Concert is Coming up This Weekend

This Saturday, June 25th, the annual Summer Concert will bring some big name country musicians to the Fort Sill Polo Field. The concert, presented by the Ft. Sill Family and MWR, will include four Nashville stars, literally.

David Nail will headline the night. He's had two #1 Singles with 'Let It Rain' and 'Whatever She's Got' and another top 10 hit with 'Red Light.' His current single, 'Night's On Fire' is sitting at #21 on the country charts and working its way up.

He'll be joined by the winner of Season 3 of 'The Voice,' Cassadee Pope . Her 2013 debut country album, 'Frame by Frame' was a top 10 record. Recently, she had a top 10 smash on the country charts with her duet with Chris Young, 'Think of You.'

There will be two more Nashville stars at the show, ' Nashville ' the TV show, actually. Charles Esten and Clare Bowen.from the hit TV show will both be in Lawton performing.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 in advance. They will be $30 at the gate on Saturday. Children 5 and under are free. You can get yours at Adventure Travel and area EZ GO locations or online on the Ft. Sill MWR website.

Blake FM will be hooking you up with tickets the rest of this week. Listen to Drew and Becky for your chance to win each day.