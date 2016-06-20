Fort Worth Pastor Wishes More Had Died in Orlando Shooting

While many have spoken out against the shooting that claimed 49 lives in Orlando, several religious leaders have praised the massacre of homosexuals, including one in Texas .

Fort Worth Pastor Donnie Romero recently spoke out on the shooting, expressing his support for Pastor Roger Jimenez of Verity Baptist Church in Sacramento who said the biggest travesty in the Orlando shooting was that the gunman didn't get to finish the job. Pastor Romero posted his own video to YouTube, saying,

These 50 Sodomites were all perverts and pedophiles and they are the scum of the earth and the earth is a little bit better place now, and I’ll even take it a little further I heard on the news today that there are still several dozen of these queers in ICU and I will pray that God will finish the job that that man started.

While there are those who unfortunately share in Romero's and Jimenez's opinion, there are others who feel their words just go to show that they are not true Christians. According to theologian Steve Kellmeyer,

No Christian who has any formal understanding of the interaction between the Old and the New Testament would say such a thing. He's just one more in a long list of people who don't get what it means to be Christian.

Romero spoke with Fox 4 News , saying he stands by his words,

The Bible teaches they are predators, and I believe that every Sodomite is a pedophile and is a predator. Just like if there was a building that had a bunch of rapists or a bunch of evil murderous people, and the building collapsed on them, or something happened where they were all killed, I don't think that's something we should mourn over, because they're evil people.

Jimenez's original video was taken down from YouTube for violating the sites rules against hate speech. In the sermon and subsequent interviews, Jimenez stated that he believes that is should be the government's role to round up and execute homosexuals,