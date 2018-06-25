Forty Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Wichita County

Wichita County Sheriff's Office

Another day, another weed bust in Wichita County.

Last Friday (6/22), at around 2:46 pm, a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy stopped a vehicle on F.M. 1811 and S.H. 25.

The deputy discovered forty pounds of hydro marijuana during a search of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Brian Eckstein, was placed under arrest and transported to the Wichita County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of Marijuana over five pounds, under fifty pounds.

Wichita County Jail
Categories: Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top