Fox Refused to Show Replays of Allen Hurns’ Extreme Ankle Injury

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Allen Hurns suffered an injury against Seattle Saturday night that was so bad Fox didn't want to air it beyond the initial replay.

After a 14-yard catch, Hurns was tackled by Seattle's Bradley McDougald, but Hurns' left foot got caught under McDougald's body, snapping his ankle. As McDougald walked away from Hurns, Hurns is seen holding his left leg up with his foot stuck at an awkward angle. Hurns rolls over onto his stomach and begins beating his fist into the turf while officials call for medical assistance. Play had to be halted for several minutes while Hurns was loaded onto a cart and removed from the field.

As reported by Yahoo , Fox's Joe Buck was heard reacting to the injury during his play-by-play commentary, and the network refrained from showing the incident more than one time.