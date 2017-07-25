Free Sports Physical Clinic Happening Thursday in Wichita Falls

Community Healthcare Center will be hosting a Free Sports Physical Clinic this Thursday, July 27.

The clinic will be held at Community Healthcare Center located at 200 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd from 2:00-6:00pm.

All Middle School, Junior High and High School students in need of a sports physical for next year are eligible to attend. Students from the WFISD, private schools and surrounding school districts are invited to take advantage of the clinic. The clinic is also open to area youth participating in youth sports leagues.

In addition to the free physical, the first 300 students will receive a free t-shirt.

Parents are required to have the sports physical form from their child’s school or youth league filled out and signed prior to attending the clinic.