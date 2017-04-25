Select Frito-Lay Chips Recalled Due to Potential Presence of Salmonella

Several popular flavors of Frito-Lay potato chips are being recalled due to the possible presence of Salmonella in the seasoning.

Frito-Lay announced last week that they are voluntarily recalling select Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips. The recall is a result of one of Frito-Lay's supplier's recent recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder that could contain Salmonella.

According to the FDA, although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning sent to Frito-Lay and no illnesses relating to the recall have been confirmed, the company has decided to recall the products err on the side of caution.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The chips covered by this recall were distributed in retail stores and vending machines across the U.S. Here are the specific product details of the recall via the FDA release :

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package: Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

printed on the front upper panel of the package: All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled. 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie’s potato chips are impacted or being recalled. Jalapeño Cheddar Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips are not impacted or being recalled.

If you have any of the products listed above, don't eat them. For product reimbursement, visit jalapenochiprecall.com .