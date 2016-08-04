Funeral Services Set For Tommy Wallace

Funeral services have been set for a well-known Wichita Falls man who passed away in a house fire last week.

On July 28th, Tommy Wallace, commonly known as ‘ Tommy the Rose Guy ,’ ‘Tommy the Flower Guy,’ or ‘Tommy the Picture Man,’ died as the result of a single-structure house fire. Tommy was a fixture of the Wichita Falls community. For many years, Tommy made the rounds at night to many area businesses where he would push around a shopping cart full of roses and sell flowers and pictures to customers. He also formerly owned the night club ‘Tommy’s House of Music.’

Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home will be handling the services which will include a gathering for the family and the actual funeral services.

On Friday, August 5th there will be a gathering for family and friends at 5:00 PM at the Church of the Living God CWFF Temple # 9 .

On Saturday, August 6th at 11:00 AM the actual funeral services will take place. They will also be held at the Church of the Living God CWFF Temple # 9 .

Anyone wishing to send flowers for the gathering of family and friends can do so through the Ainsworth & Young website. The site will take care of scheduling and delivery with local florist and save the cost of wire service fees.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Tommy’s family during this difficult time.