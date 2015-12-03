Gas Plant Explosion in West Texas

CBS 7 in Midland, Texas is reporting that a gas plant explosion has occurred where at least 300 people were working.Chief Deputy Campos from Reeves County told the news station that only two non-life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The gas plant is located just outside of Orla, Texas which is near the New Mexico border. The area around the gas plant has been evacuated as the fire continues to burn. The Current-Argus newspaper is reporting that multiple people who were injured in the blast are being transported by bus to area hospitals.