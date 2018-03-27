George Strait Accepts His Texan of the Year Plaque

George Strait and Texas are almost synonymous, so it was little surprise that his home state crowned him "Texan of the Year" for 2018. But it's a respectable honor worth celebrating, nonetheless.

Strait accepted the award in person on Friday (March 23), presented to him by the Texas Legislative Conference. The win highlights not only his storied music career that has spanned 37 years (and counting) and earned him more No. 1 hits than any other country artist, but also for his selfless efforts in helping the Texas community recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The Category 4 storm ravaged many coastal towns in the state, including Strait's beloved Rockport. He organized the Texas branch of the nationally-broadcasted Hand in Hand benefit concert, raising more than $22 million for hurricane relief efforts with a show at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio featuring Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and more.

"Texas is a big place filled with amazingly talented, smart people," Strait says in a press release. "Last year was a tough one for our great state. We’re still continuing to recover and with the help of the many loyal, kindhearted Texans, we will get these communities back on their feet again. It’s never surprising, but always amazing how in times of need, how generous the American people can be. I’ve had a great career and always been supported by the people here in Texas. This great honor is the tip top of my list."

Strait recently announced the final dates of his 2018 Strait to Vegas residency. He's playing two final shows at the T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 7 and 8, and before the year's end he'll also visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans (May 27) and has scheduled concert dates in Tulsa, Okla., and Austin in June.

