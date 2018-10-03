Germany Seeks to Woo Americans Amid Rocky Trump Relationship

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas poses for photographs before meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department's Harry S. Truman headquarters building May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pompeo met with hinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier in the day and will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono later. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top diplomat is launching a yearlong, multimillion-dollar publicity campaign to woo Americans, as Berlin tries to figure out its rocky relationship with the Trump administration.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrived in Washington for talks Wednesday with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during which they'll discuss the nuclear deal with Iran and relations with Russia.

Germany and the United States have clashed on those and other issues in recent months, straining the two nations' traditionally good ties to the point where Maas has called for Berlin to "reposition" itself.

While taking a more assertive diplomatic tone in Washington, Maas will also be kicking off a charm offensive, called "Wunderbar Together," that's aimed at winning over regular Americans with hundreds of Germany-focused events across the United States.

Filed Under: Donald Trump, germany
Categories: National News, Politics, World News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top