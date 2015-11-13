Get a Free Starbucks Coffee in a Controversial Red Cup This Weekend

Whether or not you hate Starbucks for their plain, red holiday cups this year, you might as well get their coffee while it's free.

From today through Sunday, all the Starbucks holiday drinks are buy one get one free, from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. That includes peppermint mochas, gingerbread lattes, and all their other winter drinks. And yes, they all come in the plain, red holiday cups.

In fact, the backlash over the cups is starting to feel more and more like a viral marketing stunt. Well played, Starbucks.