You Can Now Get Paid $17,000 to Stay in Bed for 2 Straight Months

Too lazy to get out of bed and look for work? Problem solved.

In what sounds remarkably like one of those "Get paid to work from home" ads you see stapled to a tree while you're at a stop light, France's Institute for Space Medicine and Physiology is hiring men to remain on their backs in bed for two months .

Can you be one of these lucky guys? Well, here's what's required:

The 24 successful candidates – fit and sporty males aged 20-45 who do not smoke, have no allergies and boast maximum body mass index of between 22 and 27 – will undergo a battery of tests for two weeks before and after spending two months in bed."

The study's head researcher tells 20 Minutes tells the point of the experiment -- yes, there actually is a point -- is "to study the effects of microgravity, a state of virtual weightlessness," like that of the International Space Station.

The best part? The gig pays a whopping $17,000. Seventeen grand for lying around on your back in bed, the same thing your mom used to scream at you for doing every Saturday morning when she wanted you to mow the lawn.

If you're interested, get your butt out of bed, brush up on your French and apply here .

This isn't even the first time a job like this has been made available. Back in 2013, NASA did the same thing, so fingers crossed the opportunity comes 'round again.