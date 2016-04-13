Watch a Giant Sinkhole Form Before Your Disbelieving Eyes

Open up and say, “Ahhh.” Sure, it’s a way get kids to eat, but it can also be something the ground beneath you could do.

A hefty-sized sinkhole opened up earlier this week on a residential street in Madera, Calif. And while sinkholes and the damage they can cause are nothing new, it's always a terrifying sight to actually see them form right before our very eyes, which is exactly what happened here.

It's unclear what led to the hole's formation, but officials feel it may have something to do with rains that have recently hit the region. The hole, which has gotten substantially bigger since it was first noticed, runs about 15-20 feet deep.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the road has been closed off while it is repaired. There's no word when it will open again.