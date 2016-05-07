Girl, 7, Born Without Hands Wins National Penmanship Award

A first grader without hands isn't letting her disability hold her back.

Anaya Ellick, a seven-year-old student at Greenbrier Christian Academy in Chesapeake, Va. who was born without hands, has won the Nicholas Maxim Special Award for Excellence in Manuscript Penmanship.

Anaya, who does not use prosthetics, writes by placing a pen or pencil between her two arms while standing in order to get the best possible angle.

Her principal says, "Anaya is a remarkable young lady. She does not let anything get in the way of doing what she has set out to do. She is a hard worker and has some of the best handwriting in her class."

Anaya's mother says her daughter is a real fighter, too. "She will persevere," she said. She also says her daughter is perfectly adept at doing any routine task, noting, "She doesn't really need any assistance to do anything."