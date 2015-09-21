6-Year-Old Girl Eloquently Begs Divorced Parents to Remain Friends
What's that they say about "out of the mouth's babes?"
Meet Tiana, an adorable (and wise) six-year-old girl from Canada who's gone viral with her impassioned plea to her parents to remain friends, despite the fact they're divorced.
Tiana is very convincing:
I’m not trying to be mean. I just want all of us to be friends, and if I can be nice I think all of us can be nice too. I’m not trying to be mean but I’m trying to do my best in my heart, nothing else than that. I want you mom, my dad, everyone to be friends. I want everyone to be smiling…
Tiana's words have certainly struck a chord. Her mother posted the video on Facebook, where it has taken off like wildfire. The clip reportedly took place after Tiana and her mother had gotten into an argument.
Can't we all just get along?