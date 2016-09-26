Not yet a teenager, this girl already gets the world of emotions that goes along with the work week.

Tears of joy. Tears of despair. The gritted teeth of apprehension. It's all there. And she's only 11. The bad news?She knows the fate that awaits her as a member of the workforce. The good news? She has plenty of time to brace herself for all the highs (three-day weekends! summer Fridays! company-sponsored karaoke night!) and lows (you need to stay late! the boss wants you in on Saturday! you're not getting that promotion!).