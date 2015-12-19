Santa Claus isn't coming to town. That's because he's already here.

This little girl approached a man in a Hurricane, West Va., Walmart that she believed was Santa Claus and had a conversation with him.

In a word, it's adorable.

Not only is the girl, named Sophie, super cute, but the man does a great job playing along. You have to turn up the volume to hear the great exchange, but it's totally worth it.

The man compliments Sophie on her nails and she tells him her tree is up and she's going to leave out cookies for him. It's a great encounter that will definitely get you in the holiday spirit.