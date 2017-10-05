Girlfriend of Las Vegas Shooter Speaks: ‘He Never Said Anything to Me’

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of Stephen Paddock — the Las Vegas gunman who engineered the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — has come out with a public statement saying she had no idea of his plans to open fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1.

"He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this was going to happen," Danley says in a statement that was read by her lawyer outside FBI headquarters in Los Angeles.

“I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man. I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him,” she adds.

Danley had been overseas in her native Philippines at the time of the shooting. She noted that Paddock had bought her a ticket about two weeks ago to visit her friends and family, and had also wired her enough money to buy a house for her family. Although she was initially grateful for the money, she later was afraid he was trying to break up with her.

"It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone," she insists. Danley, 62, adds that she is sorry for “all those who have been hurt by these awful events ... my heart breaks for all who have lost loved ones.”

She notes that she is willing to cooperate with authorities as they further investigate for a motive.

Paddock killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 others before killing himself in his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino, authorities said.

