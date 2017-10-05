‘Glee’ Actor Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

Glee actor Mark Salling , who played Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the hit FOX series, is facing jail time after pleading guilty to two counts of child pornography charges.

Salling, who was first arrested in 2015 after Los Angeles Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce found "hundreds of images" of children on his computer in his Sunland, California home, now faces up to seven years in prison for his crime, according to Variety .

Salling was indicted in 2016 for two counts of child porn for "receiving and possessing child porn on his laptop and a USB flash drive." Further investigations yielded more than 50,000 additional images, and he initially pleaded not guilty to charges in June 2016.

On Tuesday (October 3), Salling pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.