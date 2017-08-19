Golden Retriever Digs Up Some Deadly Dirt

Just when you think you’ve seen the most bizarre drug cases ever, someone, or in this case some dog, tops it.

Kenyon, an 18-month-old Golden Retriever, began digging around in his owner's backyard in early August. As reported by KATU , the homeowners, at first, thought Kenyon had unearthed a time capsule. It didn’t take long to determine it was something much different.

Authorities say Kenyon found $85,000 of black tar heroin. Exactly how the drugs got there is still a mystery, but suffice it to say the current owners were not involved in it’s burial. Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson presented Kenyon with an official Yamhill County K9 citation ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics K9 for life.