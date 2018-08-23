Wednesday evening, Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a fundraiser on the Texas Tech campus with local Republicans.

In a media availability at the event, Governor Abbott was asked point-blank if he maintains support for the proposed Texas Tech Veterinary school to be built in Amarillo.

"Let's be clear about this, for one, before the last (legislative) session began (former Texas Tech chancellor) Kent Hance was in a meeting with me, and asked if I supported the vet school. I said 'You bet' Abbott told KAMC News . "During the course of that (legislative) session, at the end of it, there was a legislative item that reached my desk for an appropriation for the vet school. Unlike some other items that I vetoed, I signed that item ensuring that the vet school got the money that it received. So yes, I have supported the vet school and I will continue to support whatever the mission is, of the Texas Tech University System," Abbott said.

Abbott also said he had seen "zero evidence" of any financial impropriety by outgoing Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert L. Duncan.

Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp has been an outspoken critic of Texas Tech's efforts to build a veterinary school in Amarillo.

The next legislative session for Texas lawmakers starts in January.