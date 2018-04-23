Graham Drive-In Announces Opening Week Lineup

This is how I know it is spring. When it is officially drive-in movie season.

Sadly Wichita Falls no longer has any drive-in movie theatres, but the one closet to us over in Graham is set to open their 2018 season this weekend. They actually have two movies I am really excited to check out. The first is Rampage. Which is based off one of my favorite arcades games from back in the day.

The second movie is a quiet place. I have heard nothing but great things about this movie. From the trailer, it looks like this family lives in silence because they're hiding from monsters that have excellent hearing. It has a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes which is REALLY good.

The Graham Drive-In will be open this Friday and Saturday for both movies. Box office opens at 7:15 and Rampage will start at 8:15. A Quiet Place will start at 10. Adults $7, Child (5-11) $5, Seniors 62+/Military $5,Ages 4 & under Free. If you want to stay updated with the summer lineup The Graham Drive-In does a great job updating their Facebook page.

Also, I really want to stress this when going to a drive-in movie theatre. Please hit up the concession stand at some point in the night. Buy some popcorn or a drink. That is how these places make money and I never want the drive-ins to go extinct. I have been to the Graham Drive-In a few times now. If you want a recommendation, get a root beer float. They're perfect when those summer nights hit.