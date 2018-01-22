Just before 2pm today, fire crews from Wichita Falls, Electra, Kamay, Bowman, Punkin Center, Iowa Park, along with the Wichita County Sheriff's Office, responded to a large grass fire burning near Lazy J Road and FM 367 between Electra and Kamay.

Area of grass fire (Lazy J Road/FM 367 norht of TX-25)

Townsquare Media Engineer Ed Dulaney snapped the images below just northeast of FM 367 and TX-25 as the blaze began to grow rapidly. He said the fire is moving southeast very quickly toward Kadane Corner and has actually jumped over FM 367 now.

According to the Department of Public Safety, FM 367 at TX-25 is blocked off for a quarter of a mile.

There are no homes in harms way at the time, however WCSO did tell us some cattle had to be relocated.

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, as of 4:00 p.m., the wildfire has burned at least 800 to 1,000 acres. A deputy on scene said the blaze is for the most part contained and firefighters should not have a problem keeping it under control.

Cause of the fire is believed to be an oil field electric fire.