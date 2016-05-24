A Wichita Falls restaurant owner will be receiving the highest honor from the Texas Restaurant Association . Greg Stockton, owner of four Golden Chick restaurants in Wichita Falls, is one of three inductees this year for the TRA Hall of Honor.

Stockton and his family opened the first Golden Chick in Wichita Falls in 1984. In those 32 years they've expanded to four locations and have made sure to be an active member of the community and many local non-profits.

Each year the TRA inducts members to the Hall of Honor to recognize their significant contribution to the Texas restaurant industry and to the association. This years ceremony will take place at their ' Night Of Excellence ' event on June 25th in Houston, TX.

Here is the full press release from the TRA announcing Stockton's induction: